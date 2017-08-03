Officers search for missing 95-year-old Mississauga man

Peel Regional Police are asking residents in south Mississauga to check their properties as officers search for a 95-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Cyril Penn was last seen at the retirement home he lives at near Enola Avenue, south of Lakeshore Road East and west of Cawthra Road, at around 3:30 p.m.

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. and police launched a search effort. Uniformed officers as well as marine and canine units were called in to assist. Police are searching nearby parks, homes and waterways.

Missing 95 yr old white male *Cyril PENN* last seen Greenway/Lakeshore #Mississauga 3:30 pm 5'9" thin build short white hair — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 3, 2017

Using all available resources including Marine Unit to locate this missing 95 yr old male. If seen please advise #PRP Story continues below — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 3, 2017

Const. Lori Murphy told Global News “all available resources” are being used as there is an escalated safety concern since Penn has Alzheimer’s disease.

“There’s a lot of health concerns… and we’re concerned about his well being,” she said, adding he requires medication.

Police do not have a photo of Penn. He is described as white, standing 5’9″ and having a thin build. Penn has short white hair. He was last seen wearing a brown English-style cap, beige pants, black shoes and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 12 Division at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233.