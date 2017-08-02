2017 could see unprecedented number of overdose deaths in Kelowna

According to the latest stats, Kelowna is on pace to set a new record for drug overdose deaths.

The numbers show there have been 36 deaths in Kelowna up until May. That compares to 48 deaths in Kelowna for all of 2016.

Interior Health says most of the deaths involved fentanyl.

Amber Sintihakis overdosed on fentanyl and lived to tell her story.

She said the trend she’s seeing on the street is hard drug users are giving up heroin and methamphetamine for pure fentanyl.

“Actually I see people wanting it. They are like: ‘Do you have fentanyl? Do you know where to get fentanyl?’ That’s what I see. People are craving it.”

Doug Mackenzie runs a new private treatment centre in Kelowna. He too has heard about hard-core addicts leaving their drug of choice for pure fentanyl.

“Fentanyl—for the opioid addict—is so addictive that if they can get that pure, huge high that is much stronger than heroin, to them that’s what they’re going for,” Mackenzie said.

Meantime, the fatal overdose numbers in Kelowna for June are about to come out and Interior Health said things look pretty grim.

“If this trend continues, we are going to see in the Okanagan double or triple the number of Okanagan deaths we saw last year,” IHA Medical Health Officer Silvina Mema said.