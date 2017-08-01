Jason Kenney won’t release policy platform before UCP vote in Alberta

Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney said he won’t have a policy platform as he seeks the leadership of Alberta’s new United Conservative Party.

Kenney announced what he called a “grassroots guarantee” in Calgary on Tuesday.

He said he will consult members of the new party, and others, before determining what promises he would campaign on as leader in the next provincial election.

Kenney said this is not a U.S. presidential-style campaign and it would be wrong to unveil a platform two years before another election is held in Alberta.

He said Albertans voted out the Progressive Conservative Party because of its arrogance and it’s important not to make the same mistake again.

Kenney said he will continue to express his opinions on a number of issues, but will let the party’s base have the final say.