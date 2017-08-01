Kingston Mills Locks the “DVP” of the Rideau Canal following closures

It was a sight for sore eyes as boaters made their way south through the locks at Kingston Mills after being stuck for days at three different locks on the Rideau Canal system.

“Nine days in one spot is a little much. We’re used to moving every day so we missed that,” said Berrlin Collins, a boater from Colorado who belongs to America’s Great Loop Cruisers Association.

Collins and his wife have had to make alterations to their vacation plans. They’re heading to the Tent Severn Waterway, through to Georgian Bay and back down through Lake Michigan, eventually finishing their trip in Fort Lauderdale near Christmas.

“You can’t control the rain or Mother Nature and you just make the best of the situation.” explained Collins who spent nine days moored at Lower Brewers.

Their boat, the “Satisfied Frog” joined more than a dozen boats making their way up and down the locks at Kingston Mills Tuesday morning as lock staff joked, calling the Kingston Mills the “Don Valley Parkway,” of boating.

Parks Canada has opened all 27 locks between Ottawa and Kingston but continues to remind boaters to exercise caution around high flowing water, which is in some cases above seasonal norms. All boaters are also reminded to reduce speed and watch their wake, the waves produced from the motors on a boat, as it can be dangerous and damaging to property along the canal.

Parks Canada made the decision to close the locks amid concern about the water flow and currents through the locks after about 100-millimetres of rain fell over the course of about a week.

“We’ve had a lot of rain to start the season and we’ve had a lot of rain in the past week but we’re really optimistic about August and the rest of the season,” said Parks Canada spokesperson Dale MacEachern.

However, some boaters have found the silver lining in an unfortunate turn of events.

“Navigation has been easier because although you have to watch your buoys and your charts, most places that say you have two-feet clearance now have six-feet clearance.” explained Brian Vissers, a boater from Gatineau Quebec.

Parks Canada continues to monitor levels along the Rideau and Trent Severn Waterways and boaters are being reminded to reduce speed and use caution.