Winnipeg police seize AR15 semi-automatic rifle, arrest 3
An AR15 .223 calibre semi-automatic rifle was seized after police executed a search warrant on Thursday.
At 12:45 p.m. officers searched a suite at a residence in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue, according to a news release.
The semi-automatic rifle and a “Jolt Handy Prod” device that delivers an electronic shock were seized and three people were arrested.
Willy James Anderson, 20, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Weapon x 2
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice
- Warrant (Fail to Attend Court – Recognizance by Judge/Justice)
- Warrant (Fail to Appear – Promise to Appear)
Lee James Boulette, 35, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Weapon x 2
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulation
Preston Lee Wood, 35, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Weapon x 2
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order x 4
