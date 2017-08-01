Winnipeg police seize AR15 semi-automatic rifle, arrest 3

An AR15 .223 calibre semi-automatic rifle was seized after police executed a search warrant on Thursday.

At 12:45 p.m. officers searched a suite at a residence in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue, according to a news release.

The semi-automatic rifle and a “Jolt Handy Prod” device that delivers an electronic shock were seized and three people were arrested.

Willy James Anderson, 20, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Weapon x 2

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice

Warrant (Fail to Attend Court – Recognizance by Judge/Justice)

Warrant (Fail to Appear – Promise to Appear)

Lee James Boulette, 35, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Weapon x 2

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulation

Preston Lee Wood, 35, was arrested and charged with: