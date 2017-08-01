John Cena lands lead role in ‘Transformers’ spinoff ‘Bumblebee’

John Cena has secured the lead role in Bumblebee, a spinoff of the Transformers film franchise.

The 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion tweeted about his upcoming role. He wrote, “One of the most exciting projects I’ve been fortunate to be a part of. Thrilled to join the #Transformers franchise!”

The movie, which is set to be released on Dec. 21, 2018, will centre on the yellow and black bot named Bumblebee.

The story is set in the year 1987, where Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a California beach town.

Charlie, played by Hailee Steinfeld, is about to turn 18 and is trying to find her place in the world when she discovers Bumblee and revives the yellow Volkswagen bug, without knowing that it is no ordinary car.

The rest of the Bumblebee cast includes Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, and Abby Quinn.

Cena, known for his work as a star WWE wrestler, has been building up an acting career over the past few years. He was most recently featured in the film, The Wall, and in HBO’s Tour de Pharmacy.

He’s also in the movies Daddy’s Home, Ferdinand, Sisters and Trainwreck. Cena will be in Daddy’s Home 2 and The Pact.

In July, Cena told Complex that he knows his days are numbered in the WWE ring.

“I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don’t know how many years I have left,” he said. “So in the time I have left, I’m gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can.”

Cena also revealed that the reason he’s been a “part-timer” in the WWE recently is that the “the movie folks” and “their insurance” are not allowing him to participate all the time.