WWE’s Shane McMahon involved in helicopter accident

WWE’s Shane McMahon, son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, was one of two people involved in an emergency crash landing of a helicopter in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a small helicopter with two people aboard made a crash landing in the waters off of Gilgo Beach around 10:25 a.m. ET about a kilometre off shore.

Emergency responders picked up the two people who were aboard and ferried them to the shore safely. The people on board were wearing life-jackets and were uninjured according to the Suffolk County Police report.

“Well, it’s very unsettling when all of a sudden you have something happen,” McMahon said at a press conference. “You hear a bang and then you start to say, ‘we’re going to do an emergency landing in the water.’ Yes, it was very unnerving.”

WWE.com released an official statement from McMahon

“I would like to thank our pilot, Mario, who did a heroic job of landing us safely in the water, the Suffolk County Marine Bureau who were first on the scene, all the lifeguards who came out to assist us and the Fire Island Coast Guard station,” he said.

McMahon said that the WWE Universe shouldn’t worry and that he won’t need to step away from his SmackDown LIVE responsibilities.

“Everyone is safe and sound,” he said. “I look forward to seeing everyone at WWE Battleground in Philadelphia this Sunday.”

McMahon tweeted his thanks following the rescue writing, “I’d like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk County Marine Bureau & Babylon Coast Guard.