Here are Canada’s Top 10 bed bug infested cities
One of the country’s largest pest control providers has released a Top 10 list of cities in Canada that deal with bed bugs.
The list draws on data from Orkin Canada and is based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments in a specific city. Note, while former city Scarborough is technically part of Toronto, it’s listed as a city here by Orkin.
The Top 10 cities are:
- Toronto
- Winnipeg
- Vancouver
- Ottawa
- St. John’s
- Edmonton
- Halifax
- Sudbury
- Scarborough, Ont.
- Calgary
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bed bugs have traditionally been seen in developing countries. However, they have been spreading fast across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and other parts of Europe. Their presence is not determined by the cleanliness of living conditions, meaning they can be found in any type of dwelling – including five-star hotels and resorts.
They are not known to spread disease but their bite can cause itching, allergic reactions or a secondary skin infection. A bite mark can take up to 14 days to develop in some people.
There are other clues that may point to an infestation:
- The presence of bed bugs’ exoskeletons after moulting
- Bed bugs present in the fold of the mattresses and sheets
- Rusty-coloured blood spots due to their blood-filled fecal matter
- A sweet musty odour
Anyone who has detected signs of bed bugs is advised to seek expert advice in order to prevent widespread infection.
— With files from Dani-Elle Dubé
