Crime
August 1, 2017 9:16 am
Updated: August 1, 2017 9:17 am

Thieves in Saskatoon steal 34 children’s basketball wheelchairs

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Joelle Buckle says the theft of 34 specialty children's basketball wheelchairs is “pretty heartbreaking.”

File / Global News
A A

A trailer loaded with specialty children’s basketball wheelchairs has been stolen in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association said the trailer, with 34 wheelchairs and other equipment, was likely taken from its office on Cynthia Street over the weekend.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating Gordie Howe jersey theft from Saskatchewan rink

Story continues below

The 34 Quickie All Court black and orange wheelchairs are worth $4,000 each.

It’s taken the association years of fundraising to purchase them.

“Our program has been expanding immensely and we have, well, 30 kids last year, so it’s pretty heartbreaking to know that without those chairs, we won’t be able to run that for those kids,” said Joelle Buckle with the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association.

The association could borrow adult chairs, but the trailer held their entire children’s supply.

The 2006 Royal Trailer is silver with license plate 859 HDN.

Anyone with information should contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Children's Basketball Wheelchairs
Cynthia Street
Cynthia Street Saskatoon
Quickie All Court Wheelchair
Royal Trailer
Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association
Speciality Wheelchairs
SWSA
Wheelchairs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News