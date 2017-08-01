Thieves in Saskatoon steal 34 children’s basketball wheelchairs

A trailer loaded with specialty children’s basketball wheelchairs has been stolen in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association said the trailer, with 34 wheelchairs and other equipment, was likely taken from its office on Cynthia Street over the weekend.

The 34 Quickie All Court black and orange wheelchairs are worth $4,000 each.

It’s taken the association years of fundraising to purchase them.

“Our program has been expanding immensely and we have, well, 30 kids last year, so it’s pretty heartbreaking to know that without those chairs, we won’t be able to run that for those kids,” said Joelle Buckle with the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association.

The association could borrow adult chairs, but the trailer held their entire children’s supply.

The 2006 Royal Trailer is silver with license plate 859 HDN.

Anyone with information should contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.