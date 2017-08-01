Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in east-end Toronto
Police are investigating after a man in his 50s was stabbed in the neck at an apartment building in east-end Toronto overnight.
The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at 140 Adanac Drive near Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road.
Toronto police said the male was stabbed in the third floor common area and made his way to the lobby where he received treatment from first responders.
The man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a 43-year-old man was taken into custody an hour after the stabbing.
