August 1, 2017 12:52 am
Updated: August 1, 2017 1:13 am

1 dead, at least 2 injured after shooting in downtown Toronto

The Toronto police homicide squad is investigating after a person was killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting Monday night.

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Toronto that resulted in a man’s death and sent at least two people to hospital with serious injuries late Monday.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East after 11:15 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Three patients were transported to a trauma centre, a Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News. One man was taken in life-threatening condition, a second was taken with serious and “potentially life-threatening” injuries and a third was taken in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

One of the victims died in hospital, Toronto police said in a Twitter update just before 12:30 a.m.

A police spokesperson said a fourth person walked into hospital with gunshot wounds at around the time of the shooting, but investigators haven’t confirmed whether it’s connected.

Emergency crews said they were called to a bar at the intersection, but it’s not known yet where exactly the shooting happened.

Police said homicide squad officers have now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

