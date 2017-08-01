1 dead, at least 2 injured after shooting in downtown Toronto
Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Toronto that resulted in a man’s death and sent at least two people to hospital with serious injuries late Monday.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East after 11:15 p.m. with reports of a shooting.
Three patients were transported to a trauma centre, a Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News. One man was taken in life-threatening condition, a second was taken with serious and “potentially life-threatening” injuries and a third was taken in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
One of the victims died in hospital, Toronto police said in a Twitter update just before 12:30 a.m.
A police spokesperson said a fourth person walked into hospital with gunshot wounds at around the time of the shooting, but investigators haven’t confirmed whether it’s connected.
Emergency crews said they were called to a bar at the intersection, but it’s not known yet where exactly the shooting happened.
Police said homicide squad officers have now taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.