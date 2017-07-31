HBO hacked, ‘Game of Thrones’ script reportedly leaked

HBO suffered from a “cyber incident” Monday, resulting in hackers reportedly publishing a script of an upcoming episode of Game of Thrones.

HBO confirmed in a statement the network suffered from a security breach, but would not say what data, if any, was leaked.

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms,” the network said in the statement. “Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, hackers were able to access 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO and apparently leaked upcoming episodes Ballers and Room 104. The script for the next airing of Game of Thrones was also leaked online, according to the entertainment news site. HBO did not confirm any particulars about the leak in its Monday morning statement.

Global News has not verified the Entertainment Weekly report.

Entertainment Weekly reported that some reporters were given a heads up about the cyberattack Sunday night, promising an attack on the “failing” HBO.

“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak,” reads the email, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

Reuters apparently also received an e-mail on Sunday from a person claiming to have stolen HBO data, including “Game of Thrones.”

Hacking Hollywood can have significant repercussions. Sony struggled in the aftermath of its huge hack in 2014, which leaked employee emails as well as films.

