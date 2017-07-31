RCMP seek help identifying Lower Sackville, N.S. home invasion suspects

Halifax RCMP are asking the public for help identifying two men in connection with a home invasion involving firearms in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police say they received a report of the invasion at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Following an initial investigation, it was determined two men forced their way in and assaulted two of the eight occupants. They then left before police arrived.

A 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from hospital later that day.

The two men are described as standing 5-foot-8 and police say they were wearing masks and dark hoodies at the time of the incident. No other descriptions have been provided.

Police add a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was also found in the residence and seized by police.

“What we’re seeing is that a lot of these home invasions involve a specific target and when I say specific target, not so much the individuals in the home but the items that are there,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, a spokesperson for the RCMP.

He said that the drug unit will be looking into what charges can be laid on the people in the home. He could not confirm who or how many people would face charges once the investigation is completed.

“If you are going to going engage in criminal activity, you most likely are going to draw some negative attention not only from police but other criminals,” Hutchinson said.

The investigation is being led by the Integrated Drug unit. Police don’t believe it was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous calls can be made to 1-800-222-8477.