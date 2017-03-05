2 masked men steal cash, drugs during Halifax home invasion

Halifax Regional Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a home invasion in Spryfield early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on Autumn Drive around 3 a.m., after a man reported that two men forced their way into his home while he was sleeping and robbed him of cash and drugs.

The only description available for the suspects is that they were both wearing masks and black coats at the time of the home invasion. Both men are also said to be between 5’9″ and 6′.

Police say they are still investigating the case and will release more information once it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.