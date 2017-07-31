Court martial for alleged racial slur, striking of superior officer underway at Nova Scotia base

A reservist who allegedly made a racial slur towards a civilian kitchen worker and struck his superior officer is facing a court martial today in Nova Scotia.

Retired Cpl. Garett Rollman is pleading not guilty to two charges of “conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline,” and to the charge of striking a superior officer in February 2016, when he was still an active member, in Aldershot, N.S.

During opening statements, the defence asked for the case to be adjourned to give time to find Earl Smith, who the military defence lawyer said was the sergeant who Rollman allegedly struck.

The military prosecutor said Smith has left the military and he could not be located.

The presiding military judge ruled that the case could proceed, noting a week has been set aside for the case.

During the morning, the military court heard evidence from Cheryl Richard, a co-worker who testified that Rollman had used a racial slur in her presence and also said she’d witnessed Rollman striking Smith’s hand.