Former Armed Forces reservist facing court marshal for allegedly striking superior, uttering slur

A former Armed Forces reservist faces a court martial Monday on charges including striking a superior officer and uttering a racial slur.

Retired Cpl. Garett Rollman is charged in incidents alleged to have occurred in February 2016, when he was still an active member, in Aldershot, N.S.

Rollman also faces two charges of “conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.”

They include uttering a racial slur and acting in an intimidating manner.

Military Judge Commander Sandra Sukstorf will preside over the standing court martial.