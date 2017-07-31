BC Wildfire

More
Canada
July 31, 2017 12:36 pm

Smoke from U.S. wildfires visible in southern B.C.

By Arvin Joaquin Global News

File photo of a hazy sun in Penticton.

Bruce Merit
A A

Smoke from a large fire burning in Washington State is visible in south central B.C., particularly in the Penticton Fire Zone and much of southern B.C.

In a release, B.C. Wildfire Service says the smoke is expected to be seen in the area for the next few days. Smoke visibility can pose a challenge for firefighters as it will make detecting new fires difficult.

Story continues below

Smoke concentrations vary and are caused by temperature changes, wind, and fire behaviour.

South central B.C. is currently experiencing elevated fire danger ratings, from “high” to “extreme” throughout the region. Officials are reminding the public to be vigilant as all human-caused fires are preventable and can divert critical resources from naturally occurring wildfires.

For more information, here are some helpful links:

Wildfires burning in the U.S.

Smoke forecast for western Canada

Air quality

B.C. Wildfire Service

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
BC Wildfire Service
Fire season
Okanagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News