Smoke from U.S. wildfires visible in southern B.C.

Smoke from a large fire burning in Washington State is visible in south central B.C., particularly in the Penticton Fire Zone and much of southern B.C.

In a release, B.C. Wildfire Service says the smoke is expected to be seen in the area for the next few days. Smoke visibility can pose a challenge for firefighters as it will make detecting new fires difficult.

Smoke concentrations vary and are caused by temperature changes, wind, and fire behaviour.

South central B.C. is currently experiencing elevated fire danger ratings, from “high” to “extreme” throughout the region. Officials are reminding the public to be vigilant as all human-caused fires are preventable and can divert critical resources from naturally occurring wildfires.

