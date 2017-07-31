Canada
July 31, 2017 10:18 am

Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman Andrei Markov signs with Russian club

By The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Veteran defencemen Adrei Markov has left the Montreal Canadiens. Sports analyst Brian Wilde speaks with Jamie Orchard about the Russian's future with the KHL.

Longtime Montreal Canadiens defenceman Andrei Markov has signed with Russian club Ak Bars Kazan.

Ak Bars says the 38-year-old Markov has signed a two-year contract to play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), a week after Montreal said it would not keep the defenceman for a 17th NHL season.

No salary details were given.

The move means Markov could end playing at the Olympics in February.

Russia is expected to be the favourite for an Olympic tournament without NHL players, with Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk in its team.

Canada and the United States plan to have rosters made up of professionals playing in Europe and on college and major junior teams.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

