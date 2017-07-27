Sports
July 27, 2017 10:43 am
Updated: July 27, 2017 10:46 am

Andrei Markov, Montreal Canadiens part ways

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov (79) takes a shot.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
A A

Veteran defenceman Andrei Markov will not be returning for the 2017-18 season, the Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘No news’ about Markov and Radulov returning to Montreal

Markov has played with the Habs for his entire 16-year NHL career — that’s 990 games — putting him sixth on the team’s all-time leaderboard for games played.

The Russian rearguard has also suited up for 89 post-season tilts during his time with the Habs.

Since making his NHL debut in 2000, Markov has garnered 572 regular-season points, including 119 goals.

READ MORE: Canadiens sign goalie Carey Price to lucrative eight-year extension

According to the organization, the 38-year-old is tied with Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe for second place in team history for points by a defenseman and is third for goals from the back end.

Year 1998 seems like it was yesterday 👶☝️#draftday

A post shared by Andrei Markov (@marki79red) on

The blueliner was drafted in the sixth round, 162nd overall by Montreal in 1998 and became a Canadian citizen in July 2010.

Markov is expected to give a conference to talk about his future Thursday afternoon.

900th NHL Game #nhl #canadiensmtl #andreimarkov #markov thanks for📸

A post shared by Andrei Markov (@marki79red) on

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andrei Markov
Hockey
Markov Habs
Markov leaves Habs
Montreal Canadiens
NHL
Quebec Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News