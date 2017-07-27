Andrei Markov, Montreal Canadiens part ways
Veteran defenceman Andrei Markov will not be returning for the 2017-18 season, the Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday.
Markov has played with the Habs for his entire 16-year NHL career — that’s 990 games — putting him sixth on the team’s all-time leaderboard for games played.
The Russian rearguard has also suited up for 89 post-season tilts during his time with the Habs.
Since making his NHL debut in 2000, Markov has garnered 572 regular-season points, including 119 goals.
According to the organization, the 38-year-old is tied with Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe for second place in team history for points by a defenseman and is third for goals from the back end.
The blueliner was drafted in the sixth round, 162nd overall by Montreal in 1998 and became a Canadian citizen in July 2010.
Markov is expected to give a conference to talk about his future Thursday afternoon.
