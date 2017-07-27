Andrei Markov, Montreal Canadiens part ways

Veteran defenceman Andrei Markov will not be returning for the 2017-18 season, the Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘No news’ about Markov and Radulov returning to Montreal

Markov has played with the Habs for his entire 16-year NHL career — that’s 990 games — putting him sixth on the team’s all-time leaderboard for games played.

The Russian rearguard has also suited up for 89 post-season tilts during his time with the Habs.

Since making his NHL debut in 2000, Markov has garnered 572 regular-season points, including 119 goals.

READ MORE: Canadiens sign goalie Carey Price to lucrative eight-year extension

According to the organization, the 38-year-old is tied with Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe for second place in team history for points by a defenseman and is third for goals from the back end.

Year 1998 seems like it was yesterday 👶☝️#draftday A post shared by Andrei Markov (@marki79red) on Apr 15, 2016 at 8:44pm PDT

The blueliner was drafted in the sixth round, 162nd overall by Montreal in 1998 and became a Canadian citizen in July 2010.

Markov is expected to give a conference to talk about his future Thursday afternoon.