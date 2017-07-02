Canada
July 2, 2017 3:29 pm

Canadiens sign goalie Carey Price to lucrative eight-year extension

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens announced goalie Carey Price will stay in Montreal for eight more years. Sunday July 2, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Carey Price will soon be the highest-paid goaltender in hockey.

The Montreal Canadiens signed the 29-year-old to an eight-year extension that reportedly carries an annual cap hit of US$10.5 million.

That will surpass Henrik Lundqvist for the top annual mark in the NHL with the New York Rangers netminder currently holding $9.5 million on the cap annually.

Price’s new deal doesn’t kick in until the 2018-19 season.

Price, a native of Anahim Lake, B.C., has one year left on a six-year deal signed in July 2012 which carried an annual cap hit of $6.5 million. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Price won the Vezina trophy winner as the league’s top goaltender in the 2014-15 season and has the highest save percentage (.923) since the start of the 2011-12 season.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

