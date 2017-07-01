Montreal Canadiens agree to terms on five-year deal with defenceman Karl Alzner

The Montreal Canadiens didn’t wait long to make a significant free-agent move.

The Habs have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with defenceman Karl Alzner.

The six-foot-three 219-pound blue-liner had 18 points and a plus-23 rating with the Washington Capitals last season.

Alzner made his debut with the Capitals in the 2008-09 season and has 117 points (19-98) in 591 career regular-season games.

