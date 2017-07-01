Canada
July 1, 2017 3:17 pm

Montreal Canadiens agree to terms on five-year deal with defenceman Karl Alzner

By Staff The Canadian Press

Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner (27) during a break in the game between Washington Capitals and New York Rangers at Verizon Center in Washington, District of Columbia NHL Rangers vs Capitals, Washington, USA - April 5, 2017

Scott Taetsch/CSM/REX/Shutterstock (8573796an)
A A

The Montreal Canadiens didn’t wait long to make a significant free-agent move.

The Habs have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with defenceman Karl Alzner.

The six-foot-three 219-pound blue-liner had 18 points and a plus-23 rating with the Washington Capitals last season.

Alzner made his debut with the Capitals in the 2008-09 season and has 117 points (19-98) in 591 career regular-season games.

WATCH: The newest Montreal Canadien Jonathan Drouin puts on the jersey for the first time after being acquired by the Habs from Tampa Bay earlier in the day.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Karl Alzner
Montreal Canadiens
Washington Capitals

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News