“No news” about Markov and Radulov returning to Montreal

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Montreal Canadiens’ general manager Marc Bergevin said he still had “no news” on players Andrei Markov and Alex Radulov.

The two veteran players became unrestricted free agents on Saturday.

“It’s their right and I respect that,” Bergevin said.

The Canadiens’ GM said he’d like to bring both players back.

“But if I comply to their demands, it is impossible to bring back both.”

When asked about Radulov, Bergevin said the organization would certainly want him but, “not on his terms but the Montreal Canadiens’, in the long and short term.”

“We made him a very enticing offer but he decided to go as a free agent.”

Bergevin says he didn’t put an expiration date on the offer, but that eventually the door will close.

“You could always try to manage, we have young guys,” Bergevin added.

“I feel comfortable that if Radulov doesn’t sign, Jonathan Drouin can pick up the slack.”

But if it comes to choosing between Radulov and Markov Bergevin said: “First come, first served.”