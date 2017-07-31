Canada
July 31, 2017 8:41 am

6 Nova Scotia teens to be sentenced for sharing intimate images of girls

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Bridgewater, N.S. sign is seen on Saturday, July 30, 2016. Six male high school students, attending Bridgewater Junior Senior High School, are facing charges following an investigation into complaints that intimate images of at least 20 young female students were shared online without their consent.

The Canadian Press
A sentencing hearing will be held today in the case of six male teens in Nova Scotia who shared intimate images of at least 20 teenaged girls without their consent.

The boys have admitted to forming a private Facebook group where they decided to exchange intimate photos of girls ranging in age from 13 to 17.

They created two Dropbox accounts to make it easier to share the pictures.

It’s one of the largest cases in Canada involving a relatively untested law designed to combat the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The 2015 law was brought in after the suicide of Nova Scotia teen Rehtaeh Parsons, whose family says a photo of her being sexually assaulted was circulated among students at her school in Cole Harbour.

None of the teens involved in the Bridgewater case can be identified under Canada’s youth criminal justice laws.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

