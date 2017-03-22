Bridgewater teens plead guilty in intimate images case

Six Nova Scotia teens pleaded guilty to distributing intimate images without consent in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Chris Hansen, with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, told Global News that five of the teens plead guilty in person while the sixth instructed his lawyer to plead guilty on his behalf.

The case first came to light in May 2015, after the principal at Bridgewater Junior/Senior High contacted police to report students were sharing intimate images on their cellphones. It’s believed the images were of at least 20 high school girls.

Two 18-year-olds and four 15-year-olds were originally charged with distributing intimate images without consent and possessing and distributing child pornography. Hansen said each of the six plead guilty to one count of distributing intimate images without consent. However, it is unclear at this time if the other charges were withdrawn.

The identities of the six teens are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Students at the school told Global News in 2015 that the intimate images were shared through two Dropbox accounts. It took 13 months for police to lay charges in the case. Previously, Bridgewater Police Chief John Collyer – who is currently on administrative leave – said it took investigators a while to be able to access the phones and other electronic devices they seized, because officers had to put in a formal request for assistance from U.S. law enforcement.

The distribution of intimate images is covered under a new section of the Criminal Code. It was introduced following the death of Rehtaeh Parsons. The 17-year-old died following a suicide attempt. Her family said she was harassed both online and at her Cole Harbour, N.S. school after a photo of her being allegedly sexually assaulted was circulated.