Case involving teens charged with sharing intimate images of girls due in court

The case involving six young men who pleaded guilty to distributing intimate images of underage girls without their consent is due in court today for a status report.

Lawyers will be in provincial court in Bridgewater, N.S., to give an update on the case that involved images of at least 20 local girls.

The six young men pleaded guilty to the charge last month and are due to be sentenced on July 31.

The case first came to light in May 2015, after the principal at Bridgewater Junior/Senior High contacted police to report students were sharing intimate images on their cellphones. Students at the school told Global News in 2015 that the intimate images were shared through two Dropbox accounts.

The young men were charged in July 2016 after police concluded a year-long investigation involving local high school students.

Their identities are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because four of the accused were 15 years old and two were 18 at the time charges were laid.

The six were also charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, but a Crown prosecutor said those charges will likely be dismissed when the youths are sentenced

— With files from Natasha Pace