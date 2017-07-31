Canada
Family issues public plea in locating Toronto senior missing since Friday

Family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who hasn’t been seen since last Friday.

Domingos Martins, who also goes by the “Branco,” was last seen on Friday, July 28 at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street area.

Family members told members of the media on Sunday night that he left home to go for a walk in the park and never returned.

Martins’ daughter-in-law said he requires medication and may be disoriented in new surroundings.

He is described as 5’4” tall, 180-200 lbs., bald, has difficulty walking and speaks only Portuguese.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Martins” written on it, blue shorts and Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

