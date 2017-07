Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna.

Several fire halls have been called out.

Fire crews and planes on scene, emergency told me it's a grass fire. #Kelowna #BCfires pic.twitter.com/mW8aJhkcmS — Julie Rohr (@JulieRohrYEG) July 30, 2017

The BC Wildfire Service has also been called in for support.

There is one helilcopter fighting the fire from the air.