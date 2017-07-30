2 suspects wanted by police following sexual assault in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for two suspects following a sexual assault Saturday night in a park in Vaughan.

According to investigators, a woman was approached by two men just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, near the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and McNaughton Road.

The suspects allegedly grabbed the woman and attempted to lead her into a heavily wooded area.

WATCH: York Regional Police searching for Stouffville man who vanished from family home

The victim was able to escape and the suspects fled the scene.

Both suspects are described as 5’7″ Middle Eastern males around the ages of 18 and 19, with short black hair and thin builds.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt, while the other was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

READ MORE: 1 charged, second suspect sought in Woodbridge, Ont., cafe explosion

Anyone with information is being asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).