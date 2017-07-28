South Korea to bolster anti-missile defense systems after North Korea’s latest ICBM test

South Korea said on Saturday it will proceed with the deployment of four additional units of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defense system after North Korea‘s latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The deployment of the additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) units had been delayed after the initial two units, after South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered an environmental assessment.

China has been notified of the move to speed up the deployment, the South’s presidential Blue House said.

China has angrily objected to the THAAD deployment, saying it does little to deter the North’s missile threat while destabilizing regional security balance. It believes the THAAD’s radar can penetrate deep into its territory.

On Saturday, China urged North Korea to respect United Nations Security Council resolutions and stop all acts that could worsen tensions on the Korean peninsula.

China also hopes that all parties can act with caution to prevent the situation from escalating, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.