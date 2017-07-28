Canada probing reports that Saudis used Canadian armoured vehicles in clashes with militants

OTTAWA – The federal government says it’s trying to find out more about reports that Saudi Arabia is using Canadian made military vehicles in clashes with militants.

An emailed statement from the government says Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is concerned and has asked officials to look into the matter.

The Globe and Mail reported Friday that the Saudi government was using Canadian made armoured vehicles during six days of fighting with Shia militants.

READ MORE: Saudi official tells Canada to mind its own business over imprisoned blogger

The newspaper cited experts on military vehicles who examined images and video on social media of this week’s fighting.

The statement from Freeland’s department says Canada expects the users of all exports to follow the terms laid out in export permits.

It says the Canadian government will review all available information and come up with an appropriate course of action.