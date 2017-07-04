Saudi official tells Canada to mind its own business over imprisoned blogger

OTTAWA — The Saudi Arabian ambassador to Canada is telling the federal government to mind its own business in the case of jailed blogger Raif Badawi.

Naif Bin Bandir Alsudairy says Ottawa must respect rulings handed down in his country’s justice system.

The ambassador said at a news conference today the federal government needs to stop raising Badawi’s case with Saudi authorities.

Badawi was arrested in June 2012 and later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his criticism of Saudi clerics.

He received the first 50 lashes but is believed to have been spared the others because of his poor health.

His imprisonment has drawn widespread international condemnation and Amnesty International has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of not doing enough to free him.