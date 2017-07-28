Warrant issued for man who ‘drove towards’ Canmore police cruisers, crashed: RCMP

Canmore RCMP are looking to the public for help locating a Fort McMurray man wanted after he allegedly fled from police, drove his vehicle at them when pursued and then crashed.

The incident unfolded in the early morning of July 22, when police pulled over a vehicle and asked the driver to provide a breathe sample.

According to RCMP, the driver refused and drove away at a “high rate of speed.”

In a Friday news release, RCMP said the driver was later found travelling on Highway 1A.

“The vehicle performed a U-Turn on the highway and drove towards two police vehicles before turning away at the last second,” RCMP said. “The driver continued back to the town of Canmore at a high rate of speed.”

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle in the traffic circle on Bow Valley Trail, travelling into rocks in the middle of the traffic circle before becoming airborne and landing in a ditch.

RCMP said the driver ran off on foot, but was later identified.

A warrant has been issued for James Michael Stoyles, 25.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5519 or contact Crime Stoppers.