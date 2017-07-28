GoFundMe campaign launched for 7-year-old who died in N.S. farming incident

Friends and family of a seven-year-old girl who died in an incident involving a farming combine in Clementsvale, N.S., are hoping to raise $25,000 to help her parents deal with medical and other related expenses.

The GoFundMe page has named the victim as Sia Van Wyck of Kennebunk, Maine.

Last Wednesday at approximately 6:50 p.m. the young girl was struck by a combine and sustained critical injuries.

At the time, the girl was playing in the hayfield the combine was harvesting. The combine operator did not see her because the hay was approximately three feet high.

She was transported by ambulance to a local medical clinic before being taken by LifeFlight to the IWK Hospital. She died in the early evening of July 20.

The GoFundMe page says the girl was visiting relatives in the area when the accident happened.

“The grief that accompanies such an unexpected loss is overwhelming,” the page reads.

The page goes on to say the girl’s parents face an estimated $20,000 to $25,000 in costs.

“An already inconceivable trauma is being compounded by anxiety over where this money is going to come from.”

As of 2 p.m. AT, the campaign had raised $1,900.

