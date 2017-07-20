7-year-old who lost leg after incident with farming combine dies: N.S. RCMP

A seven-year-old girl who lost her leg after an incident with a farming combine in the Clementsvale, N.S. area has died, according to RCMP.

According to police, the girl succumbed to her injuries earlier Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday the girl was struck by a combine and sustained critical injuries including an amputated leg and severely injured arm.

At the time, the girl was playing in the hayfield the combine was harvesting and due to the hay being approximately three feet high, the operator of the combine did not see her.

The girl was originally transported by ambulance to a local medical clinic before being taken by LifeFlight to the IWK Hospital in Halifax.

RCMP are still investigating.

