Men found in container in Port of Montreal to be released, with conditions

Four men who were found inside a shipping container in the Port of Montreal are being released from detention, with conditions.

According to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB), they will have to provide an address of residence to authorities and will have to alert officials if they decide to move or go outside the country.

READ MORE: 4 men found in container in Port of Montreal

The men were found inside the container on July 20, after apparently fleeing their respective countries — the IRB insists it cannot divulge any details about the men, including which countries they are from.

Some reports state the men are from Georgia and are between the ages of 30 and 40.

A security guard was making the rounds of the container, which was transporting vehicles, when he heard cries for help.

READ MORE: Trudeau cabinet gets set for in-depth talks on illegal border-crossers

After being found dehydrated, the men were transported to hospital; authorities said communication was difficult because none of them spoke English or French.

WATCH BELOW: 4 men found in container in Port of Montreal

François Milo, with the IRB, said the men have valid passports and no criminal records.

A lawyer for the men says they’re in good health and refugee claims are being made.

READ MORE: Illegal border crossings spike in Quebec, decline in Manitoba

Authorities explained a refugee claim can taken up to two months to process.