4 men found in container in Port of Montreal

Four people have been found inside a shipping container in the Port of Montreal.

The case is being treated as an illegal border crossing.

The RCMP says it does not know if the four came in themselves, or if they were taken against their will.

The men and are now under the charge of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Border officials say they are investigating the case, but so far have little information.

The RCMP would not confirm the ages of the men, however there are reports that they are between the ages of 30 and 35.

The men, whose conditions are not known, have been taken to hospital.