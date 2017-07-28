I scream, you scream, we all scream for the top 15 ice cream shops in Canada

Three ice cream shops in the Maritimes have been named the top shops in the country by Yellow Pages Canada.

The list was compiled by Yellow Pages taking into account the ice cream’s quality, uniqueness and flavour, the ambiance of the shop, staff attitude and the price value, according to a release by the company.

Here’s the list of the top 15 ice cream shops in Canada:

Also known as the BDI, this shop offers one-of-a-kind treats like the Goog Special, Peach Velvet, Cantaberry and Sleeping Beauty ice creams. The frozen treats are also served in freshly made waffle cones such as the Saltzberg and So-Much-S’more. Located near the Red River, the shop even offers vegan options for those interested.

It's hard work being this creamy.

This icy shop has come up with a different way to enjoy ice cream that doesn’t involve a cone. Instead, the ice cream comes in cups, pints, in a cake or even sandwiched in between gluten-free macarons and dacquoises. In addition, small handmade batches of unique flavours like raspberry-rosewater, citrus-coriander and beer-vanilla are put together if you’re looking for something new to try. But if you still want a traditional ice cream cone, you’ll have to BYOC (bring your own cone.)

The first of the Maritime ice cream shops to make the list, COWS comes in third for its “rich, smooth, deeply flavoured ice cream” according to Yellow Pages. The shop made the third spot due to its process of making ice cream with fresh cream, eggs and slow churning. From Cookie Monster to Moo York Cheesecake, there are several fun flavours to enjoy.

It’s no April Fools, this Mississauga staple has been serving up ice cream since April 1, 1958. Featuring ice cream with fresh fruit toppings and more than 25 different sundae flavours, the shop has been pumping out tasty treats for decades and is approaching its 60th anniversary next year. You can even buy a funnel cake or Belgian waffle when you stop by. The store’s website adds line ups can get long, but they move fast.

With flavours like Dark European Chocolate, Lemon and Ginger and Haskap Berry, Dee Dee’s in Halifax is known for using real ingredients to produce “unreal flavour.” Each flavour is made in small nine-litre batches and uses only local milk and cream. Cakes, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and floats are also on the menu for those looking for more than just a scoop of the cold stuff.

Those visiting Saskatoon may want to stop by the Homestead Ice Cream shop for one of its artisanal ice cream flavours. Since 1978, the shop has churned out flavours like curry and dill pickle, while also providing familiar tastes like chocolate and strawberry. The treats are served in your choice of homemade cones or, on a platter called the Homestead’s Dog’s Breakfast. They also have sundaes, floats, whoopee pies or a milkshake if you’re interested in something else.

Whether you’re in the mood for a colourful sorbet that tastes like fruit picked at its prime or a unique ice cream flavour such as masala chai, you’ll find something at this Montreal ice cream parlour. And if you really want to satisfy your sweet tooth and are a chocolate lover, its dulce de leche ice cream presents a 72 per cent dark chocolate flavour.

Originally based in a small heritage house, this Chelsea ice cream shop moved in 2009 to a bigger property just outside Gatineau Park. The shop features interesting flavour combinations like lemon-cassis cheesecake, and gingersnap and chai, while also keeping age-old favourites like vanilla and chocolate. Sorbets like blood orange and green apple are also in stock.

Another shop in Atlantic Canada, this local shop provides handmade ice cream by the scoop or in cakes, pies, cookies or tubs. If you’re looking for the shop, it’s easy to spot — it’s painted white and covered in black spots.

Whether rain or shine, this Vancouver ice cream shop offers unique flavours including blueberry balsamic and London Fog. There’s plenty of gluten-free and egg-free options too for people to enjoy. The small outdoor seating area also “deserves repeat visits” according to Yellow Pages.

What’s better than one ice-cream waffle taco? Two ice-cream waffle tacos 😍

This food truck takes ice cream to a different level, producing a Thai favourite — rolled ice cream. The liquid ice cream base it poured onto a cold griddle, mixed, then folded with toppings such as almonds, strawberries and mango and rolled into spirals.

Found in Prince Edward County, often known as wine country, Slickers makes their ice cream fresh. Taking comfort food to heart, the shop features flavours like campfire ice cream, made with real roasted marshmallows, or apple pie made with whole pies in every batch. It also has a Picton, Ont. location.

Parfait is the name of the game for this ice cream shop. Cones, splits and shakes are here too, but their more than 50 signature parfaits like the Zebra — drizzles of hot chocolate fudge, hot white chocolate and crushed Oreos — keep people coming back for more.

The last shop on this list from the Maritimes, Sully’s is at the centre of New Brunswick’s dairy industry and located in the old Sussex railroad station. Featuring 44 different flavours in homemade waffle cones, people can try out everything from caramel pecan and cherry vanilla to cotton candy and puppy paws. The company is in its 20th business.

Waffle cones baked in the store, ice cream mixed on site, that’s what Village Ice Cream offers alongside its various fresh flavours that brings locals to the shop even when temperatures dip below 0 C. With three locations, the store offers a menu of unique flavours including melted chocolate and toasted coconut. It also has limited time flavours available like spiced pumpkin or bourbon.

