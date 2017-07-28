Montreal’s Formula E run-up has drivers seeing red

Commuters heading into downtown Montreal were greeted by a grinding commute Friday as the Formula E, ongoing festivals and preexisting construction sites conspired to snarl traffic on the city’s south-east side.

“I can’t get to Molson where I work,” one angry driver said.

“I guess I’ll try again.”

Buckle up for a traffic nightmare in downtown Montreal. Huge swaths of the SE part of town closed. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/PyGZWe6cCo — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 28, 2017

René-Lévesque Boulevard was a source of huge problems during the morning rush hour, as westbound lanes were closed from Jacques-Cartier Bridge to Saint-Denis Street.

The Ville-Marie Tunnel was also closed to traffic, meaning that one of the few avenues westward into the downtown core was de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Montreal police said Sherbrooke Street was another option, but there was wall-to-wall traffic by 8 a.m.

This is what Berri looks like heading south, trying to get onto St-Denis to get onto Rene-Levesque. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/xpFTkMk6xg — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 28, 2017

Motorists, residents and merchants have already been complaining for weeks about the negative affect construction and the Formula E have on traffic, business and quality of life.

One policeman commented to Global News that it could go down as the worst day of traffic all summer.

The city has since put out a map of all the no-go zones in the city: