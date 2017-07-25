Mayor Denis Coderre on the defence; calls Formula E an investment

Like it or not, electric cars will soon be zipping through the streets of downtown Montreal.

The Fia Formula E race will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Though not everyone is up for the ride.

“It’s a trick, it’s a political trick by the mayor,” said Montreal resident, Alfred Dion.

On Tuesday morning, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was on the defence.

“Everytime we have to take those kind of decisions, it hurts for some, of course,” he said. “To govern is to choose. But the reality is that in the long run, it’s an investment, it’s a vision on long-term.”

The long-term investment will cost taxpayers up to $30 million.

On top of that, residents and merchants are stuck in the middle of the temporary racetrack.

Coderre says a lot of people in the area support the race, which could be around for the next six years.

The opposition disagrees.

They say, if they win the municipal election in November, they’ll change the location of the race and renegotiate the contract.

“For the next coming years, we would definitely change the location of the event,” said Projet Montreal leader, Valerie Plante. “And we think that the best place to do it is the actual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which is just made for that. We’ve seen it in other cities that have done the same thing.”

But Coderre said it would cost the city more to adapt Gilles Villeneuve track for a Formula E race.

Plus, he calls it an advantage for the event to be held in an urban setting.

“Listen, they can play politics as they want, I’m focusing on Montrealers,” said Coderre. “You will have some sacrifices to make, that’s clear. But it’s not like nothing’s happened, something’s happening.”

The city has signed on to host the event for three years, with a possibility of renewing it for another three.