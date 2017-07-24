Montrealers prepares for traffic confusion ahead of Formula E race

There’s a lot of confusion for commuters trying to get around downtown Montreal ahead of the FIA Formula E, taking place from July 29 to 30 on city streets.

There are already several lane closures with barriers, detours and orange cones everywhere.

Some merchants are complaining it’s affecting business because people can’t access their shops.

“I don’t really see someone going to the race and coming to buy a piece of salmon,” said Alexander Meletakos, spokesperson La Mer fish market.

Why Montreal?

This is the first time the race is coming to Montreal.

The electric cars will zip through downtown on streets like Papineau, Viger and Notre-Dame.

“More than 40 per cent of electric cars in Canada are sold in Quebec,” said Canadian Champ Car, IndyCar and NASCAR driver Patrick Carpentier.

“It’s pretty impressive because we have the natural resources for it.”

Officials explain the point of the race is to promote renewable energy.

“Our clean and renewable energy will supply not only Formula E cars, but also the electric vehicles that are taking to Quebec roads in greater and greater numbers,” stated Hydro-Quebec president and CEO Éric Martel in a press release.

The event is also changing the way fans get involved in the race, allowing them to influence a racer’s performance by voting for a “Fanboost” via social media, which grants the most popular three drivers extra power for the second half of the race.

“People think that electric cars aren’t powerful, but it’s really changing,” said Carpentier.