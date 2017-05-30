Parked car? No problem, says Montreal worker paving René Lévesque Boulevard

A worker paving René Lévesque Boulevard in downtown Montreal didn’t let a car stop him from doing his job last Friday.

In a photo posted to Facebook by Simon Roberge, which has since been shared over 130 times, a brand new layer of asphalt covers the entire street, stopping only to circle around a white Kia before continuing on its way.

It left Montrealers scratching their heads, wondering why the car wasn’t towed so the job could be completed.

Official opposition party Projet Montréal wasted no time to turn the picture into a meme, writing, “You had one job.”

Le pavage sur René-Lévesque en action, pour la course de Formule-E. Drapeau jaune, on sort la voiture de sécurité! #YouHadOneJob #polmtl pic.twitter.com/wQVL2m8v2b — Projet Montréal (@projetmontreal) May 27, 2017

The busy boulevard was being paved ahead of the first-ever Montreal Formula E, which takes place July 29 and 30.