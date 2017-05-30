Traffic
May 30, 2017 10:44 am
Updated: May 30, 2017 11:17 am

Parked car? No problem, says Montreal worker paving René Lévesque Boulevard

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A worker paving René Lévesque Boulevard in downtown Montreal didn’t let a car stop him from doing his job.

A A

A worker paving René Lévesque Boulevard in downtown Montreal didn’t let a car stop him from doing his job last Friday.

In a photo posted to Facebook by Simon Roberge, which has since been shared over 130 times, a brand new layer of asphalt covers the entire street, stopping only to circle around a white Kia before continuing on its way.

It left Montrealers scratching their heads, wondering why the car wasn’t towed so the job could be completed.

Official opposition party Projet Montréal wasted no time to turn the picture into a meme, writing, “You had one job.”

The busy boulevard was being paved ahead of the first-ever Montreal Formula E, which takes place July 29 and 30.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal paving around car
Montreal paving streets
Montreal traffic
paving around car
Projet Montreal
Rene-Levesque paving
Simon Roberge
you had one job

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News