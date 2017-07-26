Businesses not seeing same excitement behind Formula E compared to F1

Wednesday marked the inauguration of the road race track where Formula E will take place in Montreal.

Officials hope the race will promote renewable energy.

The city is adding to that by making bus, metro and bixi free over the weekend.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says the race is a long-term investment.

“The world will come to Montreal,” Denis Coderre, Montreal mayor, said.

“True leadership is to make sure we’re preparing the kind of city you want for the next generation and that’s what I’m doing.”

However, some businesses aren’t quite as enthusiastic about the race.

Some say the hype surrounding Formula E isn’t the same as the F1 race.

“I contacted a minimum of 75 of the people that usually come for the Grand Prix and they just laughed at me,” Ziggy Eichenbaum, Ziggy’s Pub owner, said.

“Nobody is coming down for it.”

Others have come up with ideas in hopes of creating a similar atmosphere to F1.

“We could organize something like we do for Formula 1,” Alain Creton, Chez Alexandre owner, said.

“You know close the street, make something happen around.”

The city has signed on to host the race for three years with a possibility of extending that contract.

Coderre says there’s no competition between Formula E and F1 in the city.

“It’s two different markets,” Coderre said.

“For the next three years we’ll have the final races, which is where you decide the championship so clearly on that it’s sending a very strong message.”

Some businesses hope the hype surrounding the event will pick up in the future.

“I see it as a one-time shot. I mean they’re giving tickets away,” Eichenbaum said.

“Unless he sees a lot of tourists coming down for this race, which I don’t see, I see no reason to spend $24 million for that race.”