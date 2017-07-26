Economy
July 26, 2017 5:50 pm
Updated: July 26, 2017 5:53 pm

Businesses not seeing same excitement behind Formula E compared to F1

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

The city’s first-ever Formula E race is just a few days away. Despite strong opposition to the track running through downtown Montreal, Mayor Denis Coderre insists the event will pay off in the long run. Global's Matt Grillo reports.

A A

Wednesday marked the inauguration of the road race track where Formula E will take place in Montreal.

Officials hope the race will promote renewable energy.

The city is adding to that by making bus, metro and bixi free over the weekend.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says the race is a long-term investment.

“The world will come to Montreal,” Denis Coderre, Montreal mayor, said.

Story continues below

“True leadership is to make sure we’re preparing the kind of city you want for the next generation and that’s what I’m doing.”

READ MORE: Montrealers prepare for traffic confusion ahead of Formula E race

However, some businesses aren’t quite as enthusiastic about the race.

Some say the hype surrounding Formula E isn’t the same as the F1 race.

“I contacted a minimum of 75 of the people that usually come for the Grand Prix and they just laughed at me,” Ziggy Eichenbaum, Ziggy’s Pub owner, said.

“Nobody is coming down for it.”

READ MORE: Mayor Denis Coderre on the defence; calls Formula E an investment

Others have come up with ideas in hopes of creating a similar atmosphere to F1.

“We could organize something like we do for Formula 1,” Alain Creton, Chez Alexandre owner, said.

“You know close the street, make something happen around.”

The city has signed on to host the race for three years with a possibility of extending that contract.

Coderre says there’s no competition between Formula E  and F1 in the city.

“It’s two different markets,” Coderre said.

“For the next three years we’ll have the final races, which is where you decide the championship so clearly on that it’s sending a very strong message.”

Some businesses hope the hype surrounding the event will pick up in the future.

“I see it as a one-time shot. I mean they’re giving tickets away,” Eichenbaum said.

“Unless he sees a lot of tourists coming down for this race, which I don’t see, I see no reason to spend $24 million for that race.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
denis coderre
F1
Formula E
grand prix
Ziggy Eichenbaum
Ziggy's Pub

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News