Fire razes industrial business in Peterborough’s south end

A section of the Peterborough’s south end remains closed following a fire in an industrial building on Jameson Drive early Friday morning.

The fire at Andridtz Hydro was reported just before 5 a.m. Fire crews managed to get the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

The Austrian-based company specializes in new and refurbished hydroelectric generating stations. The plant in the Major Bennett Industrial Park opened in February 2014.

There were no injures but damage could top more than $1 million.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene to investigate. Jameson Drive and Fisher Drive are closed.

