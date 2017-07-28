Peterborough
July 28, 2017 9:16 am

Fire razes industrial business in Peterborough’s south end

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

Damage is pegged at $1M following an early morning industrial fire on Jameson Drive in Peterborough, Ont., on July 28, 2017

A section of the Peterborough’s south end remains closed following a fire in an industrial building on Jameson Drive early Friday morning.

The fire at Andridtz Hydro was reported just before 5 a.m. Fire crews managed to get the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

The Austrian-based company specializes in new and refurbished hydroelectric generating stations. The plant in the Major Bennett Industrial Park opened in February 2014.

There were no injures but damage could top more than $1 million.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene to investigate. Jameson Drive and Fisher Drive are closed.

More to come
