Cute moment between Mike Reilly, daughter caught on camera at Edmonton Eskimos practice

An endearing father/daughter moment was caught on camera following Thursday morning’s Edmonton Eskimos practice at Commonwealth Stadium.

Quarterback Mike Reilly and his eight-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, spent some quality time on the turf. Brooklyn, who was born in November, appeared a bit uncertain of the texture of the ground beneath her bare knees.

“She was, like, planking out there, doing push-ups or something, I don’t know,” Reilly said. “She crawls around the apartment all the the time. But I think the turf felt a little funny underneath her hands, she was trying to figure it out.

“I was like, let’s see if she will crawl across the field a little bit, and she wouldn’t have it. But she has a strong core… like her dad,” Reilly added with a laugh.

Following another come-from-behind win last week against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Reilly was named one of the three Shaw CFL Performers of the Week.

The Eskimos are home to the B.C. Lions Friday night at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

It’s bound to be an exciting battle, with plenty on the line, as the teams go head-to-head for the No. 1 spot in the West.