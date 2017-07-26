Edmonton Eskimos QB Mike Reilly among CFL’s best this week

Another come from behind win and another 300 yard game has earned Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly one of the three Shaw CFL Performers of the Week honours

Reilly threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-28 win in Hamilton last Thursday. It was his second 300 yard game of the season and the 23rd of his career.

LISTEN: Play-by-play call – Mike Reilly throws 3 TDs vs Hamilton

Reilly also engineered another come from behind win for the Eskimos who trailed 8-0 early and 25-13 going into the fourth quarter. The Eskimos QB went 3 for 3 on a 47 second 75 yard last minute touchdown drive that ended with a TD pass to Vidal Hazelton with 23 seconds remaining to give the Eskimos their first lead of the game.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos beat Hamilton Tiger-Cats to remain undefeated

The three TD passes was a season high and give Reilly seven TDs in the first four games 2017. Thanksgiving Day last season in Montreal was the last interception of a Mike Reilly pass, he has thrown 215 passes in that stretch.

Reilly and the Eskimos will play host to the B.C. Lions in a battle for first place in the CFL west Friday night on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Kick off is at 7:30, coverage on 630 CHED begins at 6.

Jerome Messam and Charleston Hughes of the Calgary Stampeders complete an all Alberta sweep of the Shaw Performers of the Week.