July 27, 2017 5:59 pm

RCMP search for suspects who shot at farm shop owner in southern Alberta

Digital Content Coordinator  Newstalk 770

RCMP are looking for a black Ford F150 with an Alberta license plate and a red SUV with an Idaho license plate following a robbery at a farm shop in Springbank, Alta. on July 27, 2017

RCMP handout
RCMP are looking for suspects who shot at a man at a farm shop in Sprinbank, Alta. while they were trying to flee the scene after a robbery.

Mounties said on July 27 at around 7 a.m., employees interrupted the suspects as they were loading the stolen property onto a vehicle.

They said the shop owner followed the thieves as they left the scene in a Ford truck to a nearby parking lot.

When the owner tried to block the truck from leaving the parking lot, a second vehicle pulled up beside him and shot at him.

Police are looking for a black Ford F-150 Fx4 with a red stripe down the side and an Alberta licence plate as well as a red SUV with an Idaho licence plate.

Anyone with information about this incident or any of the people involved is asked to call RCMP at (403) 851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Global News