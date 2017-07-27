Canada
July 27, 2017 3:47 pm

Police on-scene at Canadian Tire East investigating threatening phone call

Regina Police are currently at the Canadian Tire on Prince of Wales Drive investigating a threatening phone call involving the threat of the use of firearms.

Canadian Tire has closed down for business for the time being.

Officers are investigating a possible connection between this call and an alleged assault that happened at the store Wednesday afternoon.

Both investigations are ongoing.

More to come…

