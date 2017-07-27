City investigating after 2 trees worth $33K cut down in Calgary neighbourhood

City officials have launched an investigation into the destruction of two large spruce trees behind a home in Calgary’s Britannia neighbourhood — a violation that could cost the offender $10,000 per tree under the Provincial Municipal Government Act, plus the value of the lost trees.

“We’re pretty sure someone did it for a reason,” City of Calgary urban forestry lead Jeannette Wheeler told Global News.

She said the city was notified Monday night that two trees had been removed in a “natural area” (different from a manicured park, but still owned by the city). The spruces were removed from behind a lot on Britannia Drive.

A property damage occurrence report (PDOR) shows the loss of tree value at $33,000. Wheeler said it would take up to 50 years to replace mature trees in such good condition.

“It’s also against the law here in the City of Calgary to harm any trees, any public trees — whether it’s accidentally pruning things off, cutting them down, this kind of stuff,” she said. “It’s also against the Provincial Municipal Government Development Act.”

The city said that means the offender could face up to a $53,000 fine in total in this case — and that’s not an empty threat.

Wheeler said someone was fined last year after a tree was accidentally partially removed.

The city is aware of “theories and speculation” from within the Britannia community and is working with other stakeholders to investigate. Global News also received multiple calls from concerned residents who declined to speak on the record.

Cael Tucker is the president of Stonebridge Crafted Homes, a company that is currently building a home approximately 50 feet away from where the trees were found.

“I know the situation, the past history in that community with people taking liberty with the trees,” Tucker said. “And when we began construction a while back, we had [the parks department] out and went through a massive amount of due diligence to make sure we were within bounds and understood completely the seriousness of making sure the park was preserved, right down to the erosion plan, etc.”

Tucker said he met with enforcement officers Wednesday night to talk about how Stonebridge can assist in the investigation, including asking his tradespeople if they saw anything suspicious.

“We’re doing everything we can to help find out who did it, because we totally understand how serious and how sensitive it is for the community.”

Wheeler hopes to get the message out that trees are a public asset and shouldn’t be vandalized for any reason.

“These trees are an asset; they provide so many benefits, whether it’s habitat… They help with climate control, heating and cooling, they’re esthetic, and they help with hill stabilization,” Wheeler said. “And when we get some of these bad storms, they will be there to help minimize the damage that’s going to happen.”

The city is urging anyone with information to call 311, which can be done anonymously.