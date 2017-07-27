Excessive speed may be factor in fatal West Kelowna motorcycle crash

Driving too fast may have cost a West Kelowna motorcyclist his life.

The 37-year-old man died in hospital after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and Elk Road in West Kelowna Wednesday night.

Police say the pickup driver, who suffered minor injuries, was completing a left turn onto Elk Road.

“Exact causal factors are not yet known, however early indicators from witness accounts suggest that the speeds at which the motorcyclist was travelling may have been a factor,” says RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghy in a news release.

Police shut down the highway for several hours to investigate.