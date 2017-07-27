Cannabis
July 27, 2017 12:00 pm

Manitoba looking for marijuana suppliers and retailers as legalization draws near

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The Manitoba government is reaching out to the public to see who would be interested in providing and selling marijuana once it's legalized.

Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government is reaching out to the public to gauge interest on growing and selling marijuana once it’s legalized.

In a news release Thursday the justice department said it had issued an expression of interest (EOI) for possible participants in a legalized cannabis industry.

This would include production, distribution and retail of marijuana.

The federal government has set a July 1, 2018 date for legalization.

Manitoba’s EOI is available online.

Officials are trying to determine marketplace interest and capability that would meet the standards of a cannabis industry in Manitoba.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
Cannabis Industry
Conservatives
EOI
Growing
Manitoba Governmenet
Marijuan
Marijuana
Ottawa
Selling

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News