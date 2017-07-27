Manitoba looking for marijuana suppliers and retailers as legalization draws near
WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government is reaching out to the public to gauge interest on growing and selling marijuana once it’s legalized.
In a news release Thursday the justice department said it had issued an expression of interest (EOI) for possible participants in a legalized cannabis industry.
This would include production, distribution and retail of marijuana.
The federal government has set a July 1, 2018 date for legalization.
Manitoba’s EOI is available online.
Officials are trying to determine marketplace interest and capability that would meet the standards of a cannabis industry in Manitoba.
